Hidden Gems: Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

EASTERN SHORE, Md. — When you're traveling the shore there's no denying how pleasant the living is here.

But, if you take a little side trip to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, outside of Cambridge, you'll really see what pleasant living is.

Fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking, bird watching are just some of the things you can do in this glorious setting.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is nearly 30,000 acres of untouched marsh land on Maryland's Eastern Shore. In fact, it's not much different now than when the Nanticoke Indians lived along it's shorelines.

The Blackwater Refuge makes up 1/3 of Maryland's tidal wet lands. It was set aside to protect migratory birds and animals in 1933. Blackwater has the largest population of bald eagles north of Florida on east coast.

When you think of the beauty of the Eastern Shore summertime comes to mind but in Blackwater there's some other seasons that presents a beautiful scenery.

"What are the prettiest sites to go in the middle of the winter when you get a decent snow to go down there and watch the waterfall. You can spend all day down there and just watch and waterfall tremendous."

