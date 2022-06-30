FOREST HILL, Md. — Charges will not be filed against two deputies who shot and killed a man in Harford County in April, the Harford County State's Attorney announced.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. at a shopping center in Forest Hill.

After an hours-long search, and speaking with the man over the phone, police found him armed with a long gun behind the CVS off Rock Spring Road.

At some point during the interaction, Sergeant Bradford Sives and Corporal Christopher Maddox shot and killed 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, of Whiteford.

It's unclear what led the deputies to fire, but both their body cameras were activated.