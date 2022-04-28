Attorney General takes Harford County Sheriff to court over dispute with shooting investigation

BEL AIR, Md. — The Attorney General of Maryland and Harford County Sheriff are heading to court Thursday over the investigation of a deadly shooting of a man by sheriff's deputies this past weekend.

Because of a change in Maryland law last year, when there is a deadly shooting involving a police officer, the Attorney General's Office now leads the investigation.

However, Attorney General Brian Frosh says the Harford County Sheriff is interfering with the Attorney General's investigation. Frosh has now filed a lawsuit against the Harford County Sheriff.

The dispute stems from a case where a 53-year-old man, John Fauver, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. Deputies got a call about a man who may have been suicidal at a shopping center in Forest Hill.

Attorney General Frosh says at that scene, the Harford County Sheriff's Office refused to allow state police forensic technicians to collect evidence. They also say the Sheriff's Office has not provided copies of police body camera video to their investigators.

There is a hearing in Harford County Circuit Court scheduled for Thursday morning.

Click here to see more details on the lawsuit.