FORREST HILL, Md. — Harford County Sheriff's Office are responding to a deputy-involved in Forest Hill Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the area of Rockspring Road and Spenceola Parkway. The scene is contained, with no deputies hurt in the incident.

Route 24 is closed between Forest Valley Drive and the entrance to Spenceola.

Despite no active threat to the community, police advise residents to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation.