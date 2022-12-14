Grace period for E-ZPass tolls ending, charges are due now

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — During the pandemic, the state stopped sending out E-ZPass bills to give us a break on our finances. The charges were still racking up, but no bills went out.

Those charges are due now and some have extensive penalties. They gave us a grace period and we saw long lines and aggravation.

They extended that grace period and that will come to an end at midnight tonight.

Rob Allan is a Merchant Mariner. He spends most of his time at sea. They sent the bill to the wrong port and now he came in to pay his bill. Allan has no problem paying his bill, it's the fees that bother him.

"I know I went through a toll. If I got to pay the toll fine, but if they go ahead and assess these extra fines, I don't think that's fair. I mean, I was on the other side of the world, what am I supposed to do," said Allan.

On the MDOT website, it says if your toll charges are paid by midnight on December 14, the penalties will be waived.

We've heard about all the problems and have seen the long lines, but not every transaction was a nightmare for E-ZPass customers.

"Oh my gosh. I had a $14,000 and it's been whittled down to 1,400," said Jennifer Layfield.

Layfield had racked up a bill with all kinds of penalties and the possibility of bankruptcy even crossed her mind. The extension to the extension put her in position to take care of all of this today.

"I honestly came into this office yesterday and one of the ladies wrote down all my information. She researched it and she called me last night with the amount," said Layfield.

If you want to pay your bill after work hours, you can go online at any time.