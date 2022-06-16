Watch
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes new granddaughter

Gov. Larry Hogan
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:26:24-04

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new addition to the family.

He posted on social media photos of his fifth grandchild. Gemma will be his fourth granddaughter.

The governor says Gemma was born at 9:54 a.m. this morning and weighs in at a whopping 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

The governor's other grandchildren are Daniella, Cam, Nora and Ada. Click here for an adorable photo. Hogan has three children.

