Gov. Hogan threatens to withhold funds from Baltimore State's Attorney's Office

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday threatened to withhold funding from the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office, amid another year of 300 plus murders in the city.

Before putting any freeze on funding, Hogan first ordered his Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of money that goes to Marilyn Mosby's Office.

Investigators will be tasked with reviewing cases her office has chosen not to prosecute, and the reasons for non-prosecution.

The investigation will also look into the number of cases where charges were reduced, including plea agreements that were reached outside of minimum sentencing guidelines, and the number of repeat-offenders offered plea deals.

SEE ALSO: Hogan expresses outrage at recent violence in Baltimore City.

Mosby quickly responded to Hogan in an afternoon press conference, calling his actions a disgrace.

Hogan said he would continue exploring ways to hold judges accountable as well, by once again introducing The Judicial Transparency Act which requires the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish information on the sentences that are handed down for violent crimes.

The Governor also continues to propose The Violent Firearms Offender Act, which aims to significantly toughen penalties for offenders who use and illegally possess firearms, and those illegally supplying firearms to criminals.

Hogan's latest remarks come more than a month after he launched a controversial $150 million "Refund the Police" initiative.

It's also not the first time Mosby and the Governor have sparred, as Hogan has long been a staunch critic of her policies.

MORE: Gov. Hogan says crime seems to be the last thing Baltimore City is concerned about

During her time in office, Mosby has eliminated 1,500 active arrest warrants and stopped prosecuting certain crimes such as drug possession and sex work.

The City has recorded more than 300 homicides in each year Mosby has been State's Attorney. So far in 2021 there have been 306 murders.