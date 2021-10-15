Gov. Hogan launches $150 million "Refund the Police" initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Friday launched a new initiative to boost resources for law enforcement across Maryland.

Hogan dubbed it "Refund the Police," in reference to the growing national "Defund the Police" movement which he called "far-left lunacy."

The initiative calls for $150 million in funding towards increased crime control, victim protection services, and pay raises for state law enforcement.

Additionally, Hogan says he wants the state to match 100 percent of all Crime Stoppers rewards, in hopes more witnesses will come forward to help police close cases.

“The reality is that our police are underfunded and under attack," said Hogan. "To reverse the tide of rising crime, we need to stop demonizing and sabotaging the dedicated men and women who risk their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe. We cannot defund the police, we need to re-fund the police.”

Broken down, the overall initiative would provide:

$50 million to fund salary increases and hiring bonuses to ensure competitive compensation for state police agencies.

$45 million for a 50% increase in state police aid to local jurisdictions.

$24 million to create an Accountability Resources Fund for body cams, de-escalation training.

$1 million for Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and Maryland Sheriff's Association to expand operational training and support.

$10 million in Neighborhood Safety Grants through the State Department of Housing’s Main Street Maryland Program for hardware upgrades and increased security services for business districts.

$14 million in ARPA funds to restore the drastic cuts by Congress to VOCA funding.

$6 million to restore cuts by the Maryland General Assembly for critical victims programs and initiatives.

Hogan's push comes just two weeks after a number of police reforms passed by the state legislature went into effect, including a repeal of the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights that had been in effect since 1974.

One change taps an independent team of investigators within the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to review any incidents involving deadly use of force by police.

The legislation also allows public access to some police disciplinary files.

In the coming weeks, Hogan vowed to take more steps that he says will hold violent criminals, prosecutors, and judges more accountable as it relates to the criminal justice system.

