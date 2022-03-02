Watch
Gov Hogan: "Excited to see my daughter Jaymi launch her campaign..."

Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:44:53-05

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Jaymi Sterling on Wednesday announced her run for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney.

The veteran prosecutor and daughter of Governor Larry Hogan is running as a Republican, vowing to "prioritize efforts to fight violent crime, corruption, drug dealing, drunk driving, domestic violence, sex offenders, and repeat offenders.”

Sterling is currently an Assistant State's Attorney with Anne Arundel County. Before that she served as Deputy State's Attorney in St. Mary's County, where she has long resided with her husband and two children.

In a campaign press release, Sterling pledged to not accept any campaign donations from criminal defense lawyers, criminal defense law firms, or their family members, citing the need for "community trust."

On his personal Twitter account, Governor Larry Hogan expressed excitement for his daughter's run at public office.

Only Republican Richard D. Fritz, the sitting St. Mary's County State's Attorney, has filed to run so far. No Democrats are currently seeking the position, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

