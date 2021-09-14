Anne Arundel County looks to mitigate impact of school bus shortage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — School bus driver shortages continue to impact Anne Arundel County.

On Monday, 20 routes were canceled all together, slightly less than last Friday

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the Office of Transportation would expand public bus services by three lines.

They include the Anne Arundel Yellow, Gold Edgewater, and Gold College Parkway lines for students age 12 and older.

Three additional buses will be on standby at Westfield Mall to help serve students in the Annapolis area who've been impacted most.

Pittman says the shortage is partially due to other companies like Amazon offering better incentives to workers.

He posted on Facebook some other alternatives currently under consideration.