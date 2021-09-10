'There's been kids waiting outside and nobody comes': School bus issues continue in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bus transportation problems continued Friday for students across Anne Arundel County. Friday marked day three of the school year and there were dozens of reports of buses coming in late or not at all.

The reason, according to district officials, a lack of bus drivers. It's an issue facing school districts across the nation.

"We are not immune to the nationwide bus driver shortage," said Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier.

Upperclassman at Annapolis High School tell WMAR-2 News they've experienced overcrowding on buses or buses that don't come at all.

"I was waiting for 20 minutes the first time I was riding the bus," said Jason Umana.

"There's been kids waiting outside and nobody comes," said Rowan Keen.

“It's been crowded," said Carlos Hernandez. "We're squished. It’s uncomfortable."

Overcrowding on the bus is a result of drivers having to double up and/or combine bus routes. That has also impacted arrival and drop off times.

AACPS said as it works through issues it is also exploring other transportation options.

"We’re talking with Anne Arundel County and with the City of Annapolis government about their bus systems and whether we can access those for our students," said Mosier.

The district says even outside community organizations have offered help.

"We’ve had churches and other organizations offer to take students to school," added Mosier. "But that would have to be done on a private basis not through the school system."

You can find a daily updated list of impacted AACPS bus routes by clicking here.