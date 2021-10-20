Game your way to success

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore organization is using the world of e-gaming to level up people’s lives.

G-Haven E-Sports mission is to use gaming as a bridge between a passion and community building.

Dexter Carr Jr. founded the organization to help people incorporate team work, problem solving and leadership you learn through gaming to real life. They are raising funds for a web platform called game4good that will create gamethons as fundraisers for different organizations like running events for charity.

“The video game industry at its core is all about community building," he said. "You want strong culture, you want strong family like structure when it comes to business because that’s how you grow especially nowadays.”

The group is ground funding right now to get the program off the ground.