Funeral, public viewing announced for slain BPD officer Keona Holley

Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have announced public viewing dates for officer Keona Holley, who was shot in the line of duty last month.

The first viewing will be held January 9 from 11am to 6pm, at Wylie Funeral Home located at 701 N. Mount Street in Baltimore City.

A second viewing will be held there on January 10 from 9am to 8pm.

The funeral will be Tuesday, January 11 at a time to be determined.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask.

Holley was wounded in an ambush style attack on December 16, as she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue.

Her family and medical staff made the difficult decision to remove her from life support on December 23.

Two suspects have since been charged in connection to the incident.

