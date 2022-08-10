Funeral arrangements set for teen shot on porch by 9-year-old in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old who was shot and killed in front of her Southwest Baltimore home Saturday evening will be laid to rest next week.

Funeral arrangements were announced by NyKayla Strawder's family.

The viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19 at True Christian Faith Temple.

Strawder was shot in the head by a 9-year-old child who lives nearby. Police said the gun belonged to a relative who is an armed security officer.

Police said initially that the child was playing with a loaded handgun when it "accidentally" went off. striking Strawder, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Strawder's family said the shooting was intentional.

"You murdered my daughter," said Dontay Jones, NyKayla's father. "You had all the intention of killing my 11-year-old son but when he didn't come outside. You took it out on his older sister."

A vigil was held for Strawder Tuesday evening at the home on Linnard Street.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.