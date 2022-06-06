'Free' Keith Davis Jr. campaign continues to pick up steam ahead of August hearing

BALTIMORE — Activists flocked to the Clarence Mitchell Court House today to show their support for Keith Davis Jr.

The Baltimore man's saga of multiple trials for the same murder have become a rallying cry for social justice in the city.

Since 2016, he's had five trials with no lasting convictions, resulting in two mistrials,one acquittal and two overturned verdicts.

With another hearing coming up, activists in the "Free Keith Davis Jr." campaign held a Pack the Court event.

"We're here today. One to show people the importance of showing up in the court house. We need people to know that Keith Davis Jr. is not alone that he hasn't been forgotten in this city, that we all see ourselves in Keith and that were gonna pack the court house so judges prosecutors everyone knows that whatever they attempt to do the public is watching," said Bilphena Yahwon, Pack the Court organizer.

His next hearing is on August 3.