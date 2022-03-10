Baltimore man fights to avoid fifth murder trial

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is getting ready to face his fifth murder trial.

Attorneys for Keith Davis Jr. have filed a motion in court asking a judge to dismiss the charges.

He's accused of fatally shooting Kevin Jones, a security guard at Pimlico Racetrack back in 2015.

Davis has already gone through four trials on the same charges.

Two ended with hung jury's, while the other two resulted in guilty verdicts that were later overturned on appeals.

The last guilty verdict came in March 2020, that resulted in Davis getting a 50 year prison sentence.

But in May of 2021, a judge granted Davis a new trial.

Davis continues to accuse Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby of violating his constitutional rights, and having a personal vendetta against him.

He cites instances in which Mosby allegedly flipped off a Davis supporter in public, and made local media appearances in which she discussed his criminal record.

In May 2021, Davis was also charged with stabbing an inmate during a June 2020 fight in prison.

Mosby, herself is facing federal charges for perjury and making false statements on home loan applications.

The trials for both Davis and Mosby are scheduled for May, Mosby's on May 2 and Davis' two weeks later.