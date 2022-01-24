Fredrick County Sheriff's Office investigates Jan. 10 homicide

FREDRICK, Md. — Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan 10.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., FCSO deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick.

Detectives have identified the victim as Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, 21, of Leesburg, Virginia.

FCSO is asking for anyone with information about this case, or anyone who came into contact with Delgado leading up to her murder, to contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case # 22-003169.

If you wish to remain anonymous, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.