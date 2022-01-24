Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fredrick County Sheriff's Office investigates Jan. 10 homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Delgado_edit.jpg
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 13:58:50-05

FREDRICK, Md. — Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan 10.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., FCSO deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick.

Detectives have identified the victim as Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, 21, of Leesburg, Virginia.

FCSO is asking for anyone with information about this case, or anyone who came into contact with Delgado leading up to her murder, to contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case # 22-003169.

If you wish to remain anonymous, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019