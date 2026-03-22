'The public is not safe with you walking the streets': Judge throws book at Craigslist sex impersonator

THURMONT, Md. — A Frederick County man will spend nearly two decades behind bars for soliciting sex on Craigslist while impersonating a woman.

Back in January of 2024 John P. Davis posted a woman's photo, name, age, home address, and phone number in an online ad offering sex for money.

Prosecutors say the ad "encouraged anyone interested to come to [the victim's] home anytime."

The woman reported the fraudulent posts to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office who later determined they were paid for by Davis.

"A witness provided Ring video to the police which showed the Defendant confessing that he had made the posts," the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a March 20 press release.

As result of the online ads, the victim received harassing text messages and phone calls, causing fear for her own safety.

During sentencing Frederick County Circuit Court Judge, Julia Martz-Fisher, called Davis' actions "hideous."

"You need a significant change in whatever it is your mindset is…. The public is not safe with you walking the streets," the judge continued.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office via the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office John P. Davis

It turns out Davis was already on probation for previously assaulting the same woman.

While Davis already served more than a year in jail for the assault, he now must serve the nearly nine-years left of that sentence for violating probation.

So combined with the Craigslist impersonation, Davis will be jailed for over 18 years.

Upon release, Davis will be placed on five-years of supervised probation while seeking mental health treatment.