Multiple cars trapped after 12 power poles snap in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County fire crews are working to free multiple vehicles after 12 power lines snapped along Buckeystowne Pike on Wednesday.

Officials say crews initially responded to the area of Buckeystown Pike (Route 85) near Fingerboard Road following reports of a telephone pole that had fallen on a car.

It was later discovered that multiple poles had fallen onto vehicles, with one person suffering injuries.

The injured person was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but the no serious injuries were reported, according to officials.

Power in the area has been de-energized, and a transit bus was requested to assist drivers who are stranded along the route.

Officials say the road will remain closed for an extended period, and significant traffic delays are expected for the rest of the evening.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.