Motorcyclist dies in Route 85 crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday night on Route 85.

Deputies responded to the area of Route 85 and Spectrum Drive at 10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

It was later determined that a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle rear-ended a 2013 Honda.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 23-year-old Christoph Kenny, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, Kenny died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-6490.