'Menace to society': Pennsylvania man sentenced for shooting at police in cross-state pursuit

EMMITSBURG, Md. — A Hanover, Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for shooting at and nearly killing multiple police officers in Frederick County, Maryland.

The wildly dangerous incident took place in October 2020.

David Robert Leatherman, 48, and Bryan Selmer had initially fled a police traffic stop in Adams County, Pennsylvania.

The duo was wanted in York County, Pennsylvania for a prior attempted murder.

Ultimately, police from Pennsylvania chased the pair into Emmitsburg, Maryland along Route 15.

RELATED: Frederick Sheriff releases more details on Monday's deadly police involved shooting

That's where Leatherman fired multiple shots at Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs.

Luckily Leatherman missed Boehs, but his police car was left disabled.

From there Leatherman accelerated towards Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrew Haun, nearly hitting him.

This allowed Leatherman to bail out of the stolen car he and Selmer were driving in.

Officers soon located and tackled Leatherman.

Selmer, however, tried drawing down with police and was shot to death.

Leatherman will begin his Maryland sentence once he completes his 8 to 16-year prison term in Pennsylvania.

During sentencing Frederick County Circuit Judge Julia Martz-Fisher told Leatherman she found "no basis upon which [he is] safe in our community.”

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith added that, “Leatherman is a menace to society," who displayed "utter disregard for police, citizens, and even children who were playing in the area."