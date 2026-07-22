Lavender, roses and tea: Blue Dreams USA is Frederick County's sought-after escape

FREDERICK, Md. — "Our farm is the landscape of happiness," said Imelda Roberts, co-owner of Blue Dreams USA.

The property is filled with lavender, roses and tea. But the dream stretches back long before the farm existed, to a little girl growing up in the Philippines.

"Growing up in a poor family there was this glassware store. They had these tea cups and I said to myself one day I'm going to have my own teacup collection, and that's the reason why it has always stayed with me," Roberts said.

Today, that collection is overflowing. Their farm boutique is filled with her own designs — from teacups and bags to greeting cards — and every detail of the elevated tea experience carries her personal touch.

WMAR Blue Dreams USA

Roberts bakes for guests, and the spread includes rose ice cubes and homemade lemonade.

"The lavender lemonade is popular," Roberts said.

The hospitality is just as memorable as the food.

"I have a review, and it says she's a bundle of joy," Roberts said.

Roberts and her husband bought the farm in 2004 and opened it to the public in 2017. After pausing during the pandemic, they returned with a new vision centered on connection.

"I'm thinking of the afternoon tea more as building communities. When people come here, you meet someone, and by the time you know it, you're laughing with them," Roberts said.

The response from the community has been overwhelming. Their elevated tea party is booked out until October.

"We don't want to overbook because we want the quality of service," Roberts said.

WMAR

The impact on guests has been deeply personal.

"One lady, for example, sent me a card. She was 82 years old and it's a beautiful card and she was very gracious and grateful for the day she spent here. Those kinds of things are very important to us," Roberts said.

For Roberts, the farm is more than a business, it is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"My name is actually rooted from the word imena, which is faith and dreams. So I'm a dreamer," Roberts said.

"They say if you go into a business or something else, do something that you love," Roberts said.

The farm harvests their tea in the spring and fall, does their own blending and partners with an organic farm to bring it all together.

"It's about culture, right? It's about connection, slowing down and being in the present moment," Roberts said.

Roberts technically retired two years ago after working for decades in Baltimore City, Washington, D.C. and Frederick County. Early in her career, she served as the HR director for Enoch Pratt Free Library. Now, she is fully living in her passion.

"This is actually my retirement. Well, if you do something that you love!" Roberts said.