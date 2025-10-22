Frederick Flying Cows set to herd thousands for record-breaking Cowfest on Sunday

FREDERICK — Better grab your best cow costume and hoof it to the Great Frederick Fairgrounds!

This Sunday, October 26, the Frederick Flying Cows are bringing the cream of the crop in fall festival fun with Cowfest, a family-friendly bash from 2:00 to 6:00 PM that promises to be utterly a-moo-sing

The Flying Cows are aiming to corral the largest herd of humans dressed as cows ever assembled. Whether you’re sporting the official Flying Cows onesie or any udder cow-print creation, you’ll help make history in this legen-dairy moment.

Sounds crazy? Well, according to Guinness World Records, the largest gathering of people dressed as cows stands at 1,352 people. A record made in Australia over 11 years ago.

There are plenty of reasons to dress up and show up. There will be a helicopter candy drop, a Running for the Cows fun run, live music, food trucks, drinks, and real cows.

“Cowfest is everything the Frederick Flying Cows stand for: family, fun, and community,” said Chris Jenkins, General Manager. “We’re about more than basketball; we’re about creating moments that make Frederick proud.”

The Flying Cows compete in The Basketball League (TBL) and have quickly become known for excellence — clinching back‑to‑back divisional championships, recording 20+ win seasons, and leading the league in attendance.

Fans can also expect a major basketball announcement from the Flying Cows during the event.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. You can get those here.

And if you are so moo-ved to go, we want to see it. Send us pictures or video from the event on Facebook or email us at pix@wmar.com.