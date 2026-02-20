Frederick County man arrested for allegedly setting own home on fire

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Frederick County man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own home on fire Friday morning.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a townhome fire in the 5800 block of Rosebay Court.

Officials say a suspicious man, later identified as Malcolm Brown, 28, was seen playing a guitar outside of the burning home before he fled the scene.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later found a man matching Brown's description at the Wawa on Ballenger Creek Pike.

Investigation determined the fire was set intentionally.

Brown has been charged with first and second-degree arson, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.