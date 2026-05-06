Frederick County crash injures seven, including 6-year-old and 3-year-old

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Frederick County that left seven people injured Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to the 5900 block of Dickerson Road at 8 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, a Mazda passenger vehicle was driving westbound on Maryland Route 28, attempting to cross the double solid yellow line and continuing over a hill.

A Subaru SUV was driving eastbound and, in an attempt to avoid a collision, both vehicles swerved and later crashed into each other.

The driver of the Mazda, a 37-year-old man, and his passenger, a 52-year-old man, were flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

A passenger in the Subaru, a 40-year-old woman, was also flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

Four other people—a 42-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 6-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl—were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The conditions of all seven injured occupants remain unknown at this time.

Police say lanes were closed for more than an hour for the crash investigation, which remains active and ongoing.