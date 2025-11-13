Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feds indict Florida man who traveled to Frederick to murder his ex-wife & her boyfriend

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins announces arrest of Turner on September 30, 2024<br/>
NEW MARKET, Md. — A Florida man has been federally indicted for traveling to Maryland and killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

In September 2024, WMAR-2 News reported on David Phillip Turner's arrest on a Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office charged him with the double murder of Crimea Malita Baker and Sean Antoine Lange.

Turner allegedly broke into Baker's New Market home overnight, before firing more than 42 gunshots.

Baker shared three children with Turner, while she and Lange had one child together.

All four children were inside the home when the slayings occurred, but were left unharmed.

Despite existing state charges, the feds have now stepped in hitting Turner with two counts of interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death.

David Philip Turner

