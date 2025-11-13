Feds indict Florida man who traveled to Frederick to murder his ex-wife & her boyfriend

NEW MARKET, Md. — A Florida man has been federally indicted for traveling to Maryland and killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

In September 2024, WMAR-2 News reported on David Phillip Turner's arrest on a Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office charged him with the double murder of Crimea Malita Baker and Sean Antoine Lange.

Turner allegedly broke into Baker's New Market home overnight, before firing more than 42 gunshots.

RELATED: Ex-husband arrested on Florida beach for allegedly murdering mother of his three children

Baker shared three children with Turner, while she and Lange had one child together.

All four children were inside the home when the slayings occurred, but were left unharmed.

MORE: Parents shot dead inside New Market home, four children spared in targeted attack

Despite existing state charges, the feds have now stepped in hitting Turner with two counts of interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death.