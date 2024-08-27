Sheriff: Parents shot dead inside New Market home, four children spared in targeted attack

NEW MARKET, Md. — Heartbreaking news out of New Market.

A mother and father were discovered shot to death inside their upstairs bedroom early Sunday morning.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office believes Crimea Malita Baker, 33, and Sean Antoine Lange, 34, were targeted, but didn't specify why.

Baker's four children were found unharmed inside the home on Mandalong Court. Lange and Baker shared one child together.

Evidence indicates the pair was killed around 1:30am, but deputies weren't called until 7am.

No suspect's been identified thus far, but there is no threat to the public per the Sheriff's Office.

“This was a heinous targeted double murder, a crime of rage and anger. This is the type of crime that shocks the conscience of Frederick County residents," said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "There is absolutely no reason to believe there is any risk or threat to the local public at large."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reese at 301-600-3640.