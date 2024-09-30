Ex-husband arrested on Florida beach for allegedly murdering mother of his three children

FREDERICK, Md. — An arrest in the murder of a mother and father in New Market.

Crimea Malita Baker and Sean Antoine Lange were shot to death overnight on August 25 inside their home bedroom.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they identified the killer as Baker's ex-husband, David Phillip Turner.

Police took Turner into custody on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 28. He currently resides in Miami where he works in the IT field.

At the time of the slayings, four children were left inside the home unharmed.

Turner and Baker share three of those children, while Lange is father to the fourth child.

Investigators say Turner fired more than 42 rounds at the pair, in a fit of "passion" and "rage."

Turner is believed to have traveled from Florida to Maryland in his personal vehicle.

He reportedly entered through the backdoor of his ex's home sometime between 1 and 1:25am.

Turner is being held by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, pending extradition to Maryland.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

He faces two counts of first degree murder and a single count of home invasion.

So far police haven't recovered the murder weapon.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said Monday it could take several weeks before Turner is extradited.