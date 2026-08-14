'Don't give up': Frederick woman turns personal cancer journey into fertility advocacy

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County woman who has faced fertility issues, two cancer diagnoses and a hysterectomy is sharing her story to help other cancer patients understand their options for preserving fertility before treatment.

Frederick woman turns personal cancer journey into fertility advocacy Frederick woman turns personal cancer journey into fertility advocacy

For Chantal Kabwasa-Henly and her husband, the path to parenthood began with a difficult diagnosis.

"We were having some difficulties," Kabwasa-Henly said. "I met with a doctor, and the doctor basically let me know I had stage 4 endometriosis and the only way I'd be able to conceive is through IVF."

Kabwasa-Henly then discovered a lump that led to another life-changing diagnosis.

"That's when the doctor was able to take it out and find out that I had stage 1 non-Hodgkin lymphoma," she said.

Chantal Kabwasa-Henly Kabwasa-Henly during her cancer journey

She continued pursuing IVF treatments after her first round of cancer treatments. However, another diagnosis followed.

"Before we were about to start our second [IVF] transfer, I was then diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer," Kabwasa-Henly said. "So unfortunately, that then turned to me having a full hysterectomy."

Many cancers and cancer treatments can affect a person's fertility, according to the American Cancer Society. Luckily, Kabwasa-Henly knew this.

"Because I had previous experience working at a fertility clinic, I knew it was time for us to start doing some fertility preservation," she said. "So me and my husband decided to freeze our embryos."

Although her hysterectomy ended the possibility of carrying a pregnancy herself, Kabwasa-Henly and her husband are still pursuing their dream of becoming parents.

She is now using her experience to educate others about oncofertility, the field that focuses on fertility preservation for cancer patients.

Chantal Kabwasa-Henly Kabwasa-Henly and her husband at an oncofertility talk

"A lot of cancer patients don't know anything about fertility preservation," she said. "It's the last thing on their mind, but it's so important to have that conversation so that they can make and do the right decisions at that time."

Kabwasa-Henly connected with Worth the Wait Charity, an organization that supports cancer survivors facing fertility challenges. Through the organization, she received a $2,500 grant to help with expenses related to her fertility journey.

Since then, Kabwasa-Henly has been working with them, sharing her story publicly, hoping to encourage others navigating similar challenges.

"It's a sad thing I'm going through, but it's also positive because I'm getting to meet a whole different community of people," she said. "And I have people reaching out to me, asking me things."

Kabwasa-Henly and Worth the Wait Charity are working to raise awareness about oncofertility while providing resources and financial assistance to cancer survivors who hope to have children in the future.

The charity has awarded more than 200 grants, leading to 27 births.

Earlier this year, Kabwasa-Henly reached a major milestone in her cancer journey.

"In March this year, I was able to ring the bell, so I am currently not on any treatments for cancer; I'm in remission," she said.

Now, she and her husband are searching for a surrogate and raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to continue their path to parenthood.

"It's definitely been my village that's helped me realize that yes, it may not happen for you this way, but it could happen for you another way; just don't give up," she said.

For more information about the Worth the Wait Charity, click here.