Black bear spotted roaming the streets of downtown Frederick over the weekend

FREDERICK, Md. — A black bear caused quite the stir in downtown Frederick over the weekend.

Overnight Sunday, video began circulating on social media showing the furry fella wandering up and down N. Market Street.

One local business called Molly’s Meanderings took to Facebook jokingly suggesting the bear could've simply been window shopping for some good sales.

"A black bear wandered by after we had closed last night," the store wrote. "Thankfully, everyone was safe—but we think he may have been hoping to catch our summer sale!"

Another user poked some fun as well stating "If every bar in downtown Frederick doesn’t have some kind of bear themed happy hour or drink by this weekend…"

We've reached out to police and other City officials to see if the bear has moved out of town or is still roaming.

This isn't the first time a black bear was spotted nearby. You may recall a cub sighting in the area back in May of 2023.

Frederick County, overall, is known as one of Maryland's leading black bear populations behind Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties.