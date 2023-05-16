Watch Now
Bear cub spotted in Frederick

Posted at 11:04 AM, May 16, 2023
FREDERICK, Md. — A bear cub was seen in the downtown Frederick area this morning, before being found by officials in a tree.

The bear sighting prompted the Maryland School for the Deaf to shelter in place, the school reported.

Frederick police posted photos of the bear on social media, and warned people not to approach it. Police noted the bear was sighted near Gaithers Alley at about 8:05 a.m.

Police said they were actively monitoring the situation, and the Department of Natural Resources responded. The cub was ultimately located in a tree.

