Bear cub spotted in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A bear cub was seen in the downtown Frederick area this morning, before being found by officials in a tree.

The bear sighting prompted the Maryland School for the Deaf to shelter in place, the school reported.

Frederick police posted photos of the bear on social media, and warned people not to approach it. Police noted the bear was sighted near Gaithers Alley at about 8:05 a.m.

Police said they were actively monitoring the situation, and the Department of Natural Resources responded. The cub was ultimately located in a tree.