Frederick County Fire and Rescue units battled a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene of a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning.

Fire and Rescue units were called at around 6:36 a.m. to a townhouse fire in the 2200 block of Wetherburne Way in Frederick.

They arrived to find smoke showing from an end unit townhouse and an investigation found active fire in the attic and roof. They quickly requested the Rapid Intervention Dispatch and 2nd alarm.

It took approximately 75 firefighters from numerous fire companies and 30 minutes to place the gas fed fire under control. Crews were on scene for an additional 2 hours checking for extension, extinguishing hotspots and performing overhaul.

Seven adults were able to evacuate prior to fire department's arrival and are being assisted by Red Cross.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating.