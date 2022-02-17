Former Ravens cheerleader holding fundraiser for ALS

BALTIMORE — We all need a cheerleader in life, especially when we face a challenge to our life.

Ali and Samantha became best friends while cheering for the Baltimore Ravens. Samantha’s dream was to move to Denver, which she did. Within three blinks of an eye, she met the man of her dreams, Brandon.

At the age of 36, Brandon was recently diagnosed with Bulbar Onset ALS.

This special couple had wedding plans for May of this year, but in four weeks, 28 days, they moved the wedding up. Why? Because Brandon wanted to make sure we heard his vows.

Ali Krause made best buds with Sam trying out for Ravens. She has not left her side. Crushed that her best friend is suffering such heartache, she decided the only thing she would do was to put on a fundraiser.

So Sunday, Brandon and Sam will fly in from Colorado and attend a fundraiser in their honor. It will be held at the Merritt Athletic Club in Eldersburg from 11 to 2:30 p.m.

Ali’s goal was to raise 10 grand. Well through her efforts we are way past that as we continue to help Conley’s Cause.