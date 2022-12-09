Former Baltimore prosecutor pleaded guilty to stalking romantic partners

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry pleads guilty to two counts of making false statements to obtain phone records of two of his former romantic partners.

According to court documents, Chaudry used his position of power to obtain these confidential phone records. He got these records by making false statements.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old caused dozens of grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for one victim who he'd dated for over 12 years.

Chaudry was indicted on 88 charges in 2021. These charges include stalking, harassment and misconduct in office.

RELATED: Former Baltimore City Homicide Prosecutor indicted on charges of stalking, harassment, misconduct in office

Court documents detail the misconduct initially began around July 2019.

From January 2019 to April 2021. Chaudry issued subpoenas for the first victim's phone records 33 times.

He prepared these subpoenas under the alias of a "special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City." The subpoenas didn't have case numbers and they all included wording that stated "the information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

RELATED: Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position of power to stalk ex's

Chaudry worked at the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office for 13 years, before being fired in June 2021.