Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position of power to stalk ex's

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Adam Lane Chaudry caused dozens of grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for one victim who he'd dated for over 12 years.

The subpoenas started in January of 2019, about a year after the two had stopped seeing each other, and continued to be issued for more than two-years.

At one point, Chaudry had an investigator with the City State's Attorney's Office dig up information including his ex's MVA driver's license and home address.

The indictment alleges that he used that information to call a hotel which had shown up in his ex's phone records that he'd previously subpoenaed.

Chaudry prepared the subpeonas under the guise of a “special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City."

Despite having no attached case number, each included wording that stated “the information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

About a month later, Chaudry began using the same strategy to have more subpoenas issued for the phone records of three of his ex's friends, one of which he apparently thought had stayed at the hotel.

Around that same time, Chaudry was also looking into his new partner who he'd been dating and living with at the time.

He even had an office investigator run the name of their relative, who had been serving time at a detention center in another county.

By September 2020, Chaudry and his newest partner had broken up. That's when prosecutors say he took things a step farther by issuing subpoenas for jail calls between the victim and their relative. Chaudry also obtained visitor logs from the jail. All this, despite neither one being under any real investigation in Baltimore City.

Chaudry had already been indicted last November at the state level for the same alleged offenses.

He was fired from the State's Attorneys's Office in June of 2021.