Former Baltimore City Homicide Prosecutor indicted on charges of stalking, harassment, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE — A Former Baltimore City Homicide Prosecutor has been indicted on 88 charges, including stalking, harassment and misconduct in office.

According to the indictment, Adam L Chaundry, a former Assistant State's Attorney in the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office Homicide Division knowingly, willfully and intentionally took advantage of his position at the State's Attorney's Office to gain information on his former romantic partners.

Documents detail the misconduct began around July 2019, when he subpoenaed telephone records of his first victim for his own personal use. He did the same for additional victims.

In addition, Chaundry also had a theft scheme to steal phone records from Verizon Wireless and AT&T, issuing subpoenas to the companies to produce the victim's records.

From January 2019 to April 2021, Chaundry issued subpoenas for victim 1's phone records 33 times. From March 2019 to April 2021, he issued 25 subpoenas for victim 1's contacts, which included victim 3, 4 and 5.

A year after their relationship ended and after being told to stop contacting her, Chaundry proceeded to send flowers to victim 1's homes. He did not stop his attempts and instead requested an investigator with the Baltimore City Staet's Attorney's Office do an "information work-up" on victim 1 and victim 3.

Chaundry is also charged with stalking, harassing victim 1 from January 2019 to April 2021 and stalking, harassing victim 2 from February 2019 to April 2021.

The Office of The State Prosecutor released a statement on Tuesday:

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced today that a Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry for charges that include Stalking, Extortion, Harassment, Obtaining Phone Records Without Authorization, Felony Theft Scheme, and Misconduct in Office.

The 88-count indictment alleges that, while serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore City, Mr. Chaudry abused grand jury subpoenas and other court processes, as well as other official investigative tools, on multiple occasions for his personal purposes to obtain private telephone records and other information that he then used to stalk two former romantic partners.

The indictment also alleges that he took advantage of his office to obtain telephone records related to his former romantic partners and their associates for years under false auspices, as well as extorting money from an individual on behalf of a friend.

“Our justice system, particularly the significant role and power of the grand jury, relies on the integrity of law enforcement officials—especially prosecutors,” stated State Prosecutor Howard. “Our office will work to ensure public officials who abuse positions of trust and authority are investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted.”

State Prosecutor Howard would like to acknowledge Deputy State Prosecutor Sarah R. David and Office of the State Prosecutor Special Agent John Sieracki for their work on this case. All individuals who are charged with a criminal offense are presumed to be innocent.