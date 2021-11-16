Former Baltimore County Police Officer wanted in PA, accused of abducting his children

YORK, PA — A former Baltimore County Police Officer is wanted in Pennsylvania after being accused of abducting his children.

According to York Area Regional Police, officers were dispatched to a home in Windsor Township for a home-invasion robbery where Robert Vicosa, took a female captive at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle before fleeing with his 6 year old and 7 year old daughters.

Police say they are believed to be in extreme danger.

The vehicle that Vicosa stole was located in Red Lion Borough.

If you see Vicosa or the two females to call 911 immediately. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt, and muck boots. Do not approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

County Police say he is a former Baltimore County Police officer and was terminated in August of this year.