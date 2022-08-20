Federal prosecutors seek to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida vacation home

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors announced Friday they are looking seize one of Marilyn Mosby’s vacation properties in Florida if she is found guilty on perjury charges.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney is charged with perjury, and making false statements on mortgage applications, in connection with the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors are looking to obtain her Longboat Key property.

According to the indictment, Mosby falsely executed a second home rider in August 2020 after reaching an agreement with a vacation home management company. That agreement gives the management company control over the property. The rider allows a homeowner to rent out their property after living there for a year.

Charging documents say the rider allowed Mosby to get a lower interest rate on the vacation home.

Her trial scheduled to begin September 19. Mosby throughout all of this, has maintained her innocence.

