Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal prosecutors seek to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida vacation home

Charging documents say the rider allowed Mosby to get a lower interest rate on the vacation home.
Marilyn Mosby
Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green, left, listens as Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. Twenty five correction officers, most of whom were taken into custody earlier in the day, are charged with using excessive force on detainees at state-operated Baltimore pretrial correctional facilities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Marilyn Mosby
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 17:04:09-04

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors announced Friday they are looking seize one of Marilyn Mosby’s vacation properties in Florida if she is found guilty on perjury charges.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney is charged with perjury, and making false statements on mortgage applications, in connection with the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors are looking to obtain her Longboat Key property.

According to the indictment, Mosby falsely executed a second home rider in August 2020 after reaching an agreement with a vacation home management company. That agreement gives the management company control over the property. The rider allows a homeowner to rent out their property after living there for a year.

Charging documents say the rider allowed Mosby to get a lower interest rate on the vacation home.

RELATED: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges

Her trial scheduled to begin September 19. Mosby throughout all of this, has maintained her innocence.

RELATED: New pre-trial hearing for Mosby added next month (wmar2news.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019