Pre-trial for Marilyn Mosby set to begin Friday

Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Tomorrow marks a month before the perjury trial for Baltimore's top prosecutor begins.

A federal judge has added a pre-trial hearing for city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Judge Lydia Griggsby scheduled a hearing for September 7 to look over additional evidence for the trial.

Court records show there's another hearing September 14 to discuss any pre-trial motions.

Mosby is charged with perjury, and making false statements on mortgage applications, in connection with the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Her trial starts September 19.

