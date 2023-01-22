Federal prosecutors oppose Marilyn Mosby's defense teams request to withdraw from case

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors Saturday filed an opposition to former Baltimore City State's attorney Marilyn Mosby's legal counsel's motion to withdraw from her case.

In court condiments, prosecutors said "all six defense counsel have not shown good cause to withdraw."

Mosby's defense team, which consists of A. Scott Bolden, Rizwan A. Qureshi, Anthony Todd, Kelly Miller, Lucius Outlaw, and Gary Proctor, said that their reason for leaving the case was due to a "conflict."

After discussing the motion with Mosby, the attorneys, Qureshi, Bolden, Todd, and Miller received her approval to withdraw.

Prosecutors responded Saturday, stating that despite proper cause, "the government does not object to Mr. Bolden withdrawing in light of his unprofessional and uncivil behavior in this case."

The "unprofessional and uncivil behavior" referring to the judge's threat to hold Bolden in contempt following his belief of possible impartiality and racial animus within the jury pool.

Despite the judge's conclusion that there is no such proof of racial animus, Bolden proceeded to the courthouse steps to denounce the judgment.

Bolden has until Jan. 31 to show to the courts good cause to as to why he should not be held in criminal contempt.

Mosby's trial is schedule March 27.