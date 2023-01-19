Judge appears to grant request of Mosby's defense team to withdraw from the case

A judge appears to have granted the request of Mosby's defense team to be withdrawn as counsel on Thursday.

According to reports, the defense team, who consists of A. Scott Bolden, Rizwan A. Qureshi, Anthony Todd, Kelly Miller, Lucius Outlaw and Gary Proctor, have a 'conflict' and can no longer represent Mosby.

The counsel has discussed the motion with Mosby and she consented to the withdrawal Qureshi, Bolden, Todd and Miller.

Outlaw, who is a full-time law professor, says his duties and limited support resources preclude him from serving as lead counsel in the matter, especially with the current trial date is set within the current semester.

Proctor has been limited since the beginning and due to his commitments in other cases, cannot take lead on the case either.

For now all future proceedings are being held in abeyance.