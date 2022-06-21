Father's Day weekend in Baltimore concluded with 11 shooting incidents

BALTIMORE — Baltimore experienced a wave of crime over the holiday weekend, this includes six homicides and five non-fatal shootings.

There were also 28 confirmed robberies.

One of these homicides includes the murder of 40-year-old Trevor White, the co-owner of RMYKS Bar and Grill.

White was featured on a podcast at this past weekend's AFRAM festival where he encouraged Black individuals to become business owners.

There were also three attempted murder arrests, one robbery arrest and 10 handgun arrests.

Some people throughout the city are beginning to get used to the violence.

"It's scary. You can just be sitting outside on your step and someone can attack you," said Francis Summers.

The BPD has increased its patrol presence in high-crime areas and they're using all of their resources to address violent crime.

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward. More often than people realize, it’s the citizens working with investigators who can turn an investigation around quickly,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The total number of homicides this year is at 168.

This is higher than the number at this same point in time last year.

Anyone with information related to a crime is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp or contact our Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.