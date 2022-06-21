Violent weekend in Baltimore left multiple people injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore had a weekend of blood shed as city police continue to investigate six different shootings that left four people dead.

Francis summers has been living in the city of Baltimore for over 30 years, and she says unfortunately shootings are something she became accustomed to, which is why she wasn’t surprised to hear there was a shooting on the 600 block of north Dukeland street that left a 25-year-old women injured blocks from summers home.

"It's scary. You can just be sitting outside on your step and someone can attack you," said Summers.

On Friday there was a quadruple shooting on 1800 block of west Lafayette avenue where a 21 and 50-year-old female along with a 33 and 46-year-old male was found with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The violence didn't stop there, on Saturday police found a 35-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound on 2700 block of Maryland avenue where he was pronounced dead.

Seven hours later, officers were called to the 2500 block of Washington blvd for reports of another shooting where they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

Police also reported around 5pm officers were called out for a shooting on the 1900 block of Wilkens avenue when police searched the area they found a man on the 1900 block of Ramsey street who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, and around 7pm Saturday a female found dead from gunshot wounds on the 2400 block of Talbot road.

"I think there needs to be something done..What I don't know what but they need to do something about it," said Cynthia Cross Baltimore Resident

Sunday was no different, Western District Patrol Officers were called to the 600 block of north Dukeland street where they found a 25-year-old female suffering from a non fatal gunshot wound, and on the 1300 block of lakeside avenue police pronounced a 40-year-old male dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"I just feel the community should get together and plan something for the young people. We need to teach young people, how to get jobs, how to live better and go to college," said Summers.

Any one with information regarding the shootings is encouraged to contact metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.