Father remembers teen dancer slain in East Baltimore crossfire

BALTIMORE — Balloons, flowers and candles are the symbols of love in East Baltimore representing the memory of 13-year-old Kelsey Washington who was gunned down last Monday.

Family told WMAR-2 News the teen was a dancer who they believed would eventually make it to the top.

A video recorded on Halloween shows Kelsey doing what she loved to do with her teammates on the Walking Beasts dance team.

"When she was doing dances, I used to say Kelsey how can you? That move ain't hurt? Like she flipping and hitting her hip. She'll get back up and be dancing," said the teen's father, Kendal Washington.

He tells us dance was his daughter's true passion, but now balloons dance in her memory along Caroline and Fayette Street.

"I just came across the street and I heard a bang and turned around and everyone was running. I walked back over and there she was on the ground. This senseless killing around here has got to stop. It's just crazy a young girl like that," one witness recalled.

Court documents reveal the accused shooter, identified as Tavon Battle, approached the passenger side of a vehicle parked in front of the liquor store on Fayette and opened fire.

The passenger door flung open and someone inside fired back.

Kelsey, out raising money for her school and dance team's fundraiser, was standing near that vehicle and fell to the ground after being hit.

It's a painful reality her family still struggles to accept.

"To be there and my daughter got a bullet in her head and I can't catch her, sh*t hurt. She's looking at me with a bullet in her forehead," Washington remembered.

But he'll rely on the memories he has of his daughter including her infectious smile.

"The memories of riding in my car listening to music, knowing my daughter right here, the hype person, with me. It's gonna be hard, but I'll stay strong though," he said.

A GoFundMe account the family has posted is approaching its $15,000 goal and those who would like to donate can click here.