Family, friends 'Walk for Peace' to honor 13-year-old killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four months ago, 13-year-old Maliyah Turner was murdered outside a recreation center in West Baltimore.

Still, no arrests have been made.

On Friday, family and friends rallied in her memory by hosting a ‘Walk for Peace.’

They want to bring more attention to her case.

Turner was shot outside the Lilian Jones Recreation Center in November.

There is a $21,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

