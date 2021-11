BALTIMORE — A total of $13,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 13-year-old Maliyah Turner's murderer.

RELATED: ‘I wanna know why’: Grandfather of murdered 13-year-old on a quest for answers

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $8,000 in reward money and in collaboration with MCS and BPD, ATF Baltimore is increasing the reward money by $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MCSofMaryland at 866-7LOCKUP.