Elderly woman targeted in Edgewater homicide; police searching for individual

EDGEWATER, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police need your help locating an individual who may have first-hand information on a targeted homicide.

On Tuesday, at around 5:30 a.m. officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater.

When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Evidence recovered from the scene shows that this incident was targeted towards the victim and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are searching for 55-year-old Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, who is believed to have first-hand information on this case. Zaharna is believed to be operating a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ.

Anyone who comes into contact with Zaharna or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org [r20.rs6.net].