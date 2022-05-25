Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog dies in Cecil County fire caused by unattended cooking

Fire at Elkton house
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Fire at Elkton house<br/>
Fire at Elkton house
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:41:20-04

ELKTON, Md. — Unattended cooking sparked a fire that killed a dog and destroyed a home in an Elkton retirement community Tuesday evening, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Fire crews responded to Woods Way, in the Village of Cecil Woods, a community for people ages 55 and older, at 10:22 p.m. May 24.

The fire caused an estimated total of $120,000 in damage to the home and its contents. A dog died in the fire.

The Fire Marshal's office says sleeping occupants were alerted by smoke alarms, and the fire was caused by a stove left unattended while food was cooking.

About 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019