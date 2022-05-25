Dog dies in Cecil County fire caused by unattended cooking

ELKTON, Md. — Unattended cooking sparked a fire that killed a dog and destroyed a home in an Elkton retirement community Tuesday evening, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Fire crews responded to Woods Way, in the Village of Cecil Woods, a community for people ages 55 and older, at 10:22 p.m. May 24.

The fire caused an estimated total of $120,000 in damage to the home and its contents. A dog died in the fire.

The Fire Marshal's office says sleeping occupants were alerted by smoke alarms, and the fire was caused by a stove left unattended while food was cooking.

About 40 firefighters responded to the incident.