Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 31, 2022
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening.

Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton. A dirt bike got in a crash with another vehicle, which was not identified.

The dirt bike rider, identified only as a male, was seriously injured and pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

