Detectives close four open robbery cases after a Starbucks was held up Saturday in Millersville

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 13, 2022
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County detectives closed four open robbery cases after a Starbucks was held up Saturday in Millersville.

Around 9:40pm, a gunman walked into the shop on Old Mill Road demanding all money from the register.

Police were able to get a good description of the man's vehicle.

With the help of a police K-9 and helicopter, officers found the suspect and vehicle near Phirne Road East and Nolberry Drive in Glen Burnie. He's been identified as 23-year-old Oshanka Nikesh Gamage.

Police now believe Gamage is responsible for at least four other recent commercial armed robberies nearby.

They include robberies on May 31 and June 6 at the KFC and Taco Bell on Veterans Highway, and two more on June 7 at the 7-Eleven on Old Mill Road, and Arby's on Crain Highway South.

